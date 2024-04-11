Sixt Picks Franz Weinberger To Succeed CFO Kai Andrejewski

(RTTNews) - Mobility service provider, Sixt SE (SIXGF.PK), Thursday announced that the company's current Head of Corporate Finance Franz Weinberger will take over from Chief Financial Officer Kai Andrejewski, effective June 1.

The company also announced that the Supervisory Board has extended the appointments of Co-CEOs Alexander Sixt, Konstantin Sixt, and Nico Gabriel for a further three years each.

Currently, SIXT's stock is trading at $97.10 on the Other OTC.

