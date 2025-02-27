SIXT FY24 Profit Before Taxes Declines; Revenue Up 10.5%

(RTTNews) - SIXT reported that fiscal 2024 consolidated earnings before taxes or EBT fell by 27.8% to 335.2 million euros. EBITDA rose by 10.1% to 1.46 billion euros. Corporate EBITDA, which represents the consolidated operating result including net interest income and depreciation on rental vehicles, was 560.0 million euros, a decrease of 13.8%.

Fiscal 2024 revenue was 4.00 billion euros, an increase of 10.5% from last year. The average fleet size, excluding franchises, was 184,300 vehicles compared to 169,100 vehicles.

The Management Board expects to increase revenue in a range of 5% to 10% for 2025. The Board also expects to achieve a significantly increased EBT margin in the area of 10%.

The Management Board plans to propose a dividend of 2.70 euros per ordinary share.

