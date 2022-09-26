Six victims, gunman dead after shooting at school in Russia's Izhevsk

Recast with details on death of shooter, number of victims

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A gunman killed six people a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russia's interior ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The Udmurtia branch of the interior ministry said the gunman had killed himself and that 20 people were wounded.

News agency RIA cited Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, as saying that an unidentified man had entered the school and killed a security guard. He said that there were dead and wounded among the school students.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

