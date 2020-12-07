SIX Stock Exchange Joins Venture Opening Up Digital Assets to Swiss Banks

Swiss stock exchange SIX has invested in Custodigit, an institutional-grade cryptocurrency custody firm founded by Swisscom and Sygnum in 2018.

Announced Monday, the investment forms part of an agreement for a new venture in which SIX Digital Exchange will join the other two firms in enabling Swiss banks to offer digital assets to their customers.

The joint Institutional Digital Asset Gateway, already listed on the SIX website, will provide services including trading, smart order routing and settlement, as well as secure asset storage though Custodigit.

SIX exchange said the companies plan to launch the first services in the first quarter of 2021, with other capabilities to be added throughout the year.

“By combining the strengths of Switzerland’s leading financial infrastructure providers, we are enabling banks – in Switzerland and beyond – to quickly enter a new financial services era,” said Johannes Höhener, the head of fintech at Swisscom.

Sygnum is a digital asset finance firm with a banking license from Swiss regulator, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority. Swisscom is a major telecoms firm, majority owned by the Swiss government.

