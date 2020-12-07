Cryptocurrencies

SIX Stock Exchange Joins Venture Opening Up Digital Assets to Swiss Banks

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
(Denis Linine/Shutterstock)

Swiss stock exchange SIX has invested in Custodigit, an institutional-grade cryptocurrency custody firm founded by Swisscom and Sygnum in 2018.

  • Announced Monday, the investment forms part of an agreement for a new venture in which SIX Digital Exchange will join the other two firms in enabling Swiss banks to offer digital assets to their customers.
  • The joint Institutional Digital Asset Gateway, already listed on the SIX website, will provide services including trading, smart order routing and settlement, as well as secure asset storage though Custodigit.
  • SIX exchange said the companies plan to launch the first services in the first quarter of 2021, with other capabilities to be added throughout the year.
  • “By combining the strengths of Switzerland’s leading financial infrastructure providers, we are enabling banks – in Switzerland and beyond – to quickly enter a new financial services era,” said Johannes Höhener, the head of fintech at Swisscom.
  • Sygnum is a digital asset finance firm with a banking license from Swiss regulator, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority. Swisscom is a major telecoms firm, majority owned by the Swiss government.

See also: Swiss Stock Exchange Invests in Institutional Trading Platform for Digital Assets

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    5 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular