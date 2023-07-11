News & Insights

Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal

July 11, 2023 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Gopal Sharma for Reuters ->

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU, July 11 (Reuters) - Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said.

Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth one, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.

