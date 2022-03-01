SIX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.12, changing hands as low as $41.38 per share. Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIX's low point in its 52 week range is $35.75 per share, with $51.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.64.

