Six injured in fire at Phillips 66 Texas refinery tank farm

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

January 17, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by Erwin Seba, Seher Dareen, Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Adds company statement

HOUSTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crews extinguished a fire on Tuesday at Phillips 66's PSX.N 149,000-barrel-per-day joint-venture refinery in Borger, Texas, and six people were treated for injuries, the company said.

Local media reported earlier that the fire had occurred in the storage tank farm at the Borger complex, shutting a state highway near the refinery.

All workers at the refinery were accounted for, and the cause of the incident is being investigated, a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba, Seher Dareen and Deep Vakil Editing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao)

