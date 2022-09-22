Six injured, building destroyed in blast at JSW coking plant in Poland

WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An explosion in a coking plant in southern Poland owned by miner JSW JSW.WA injured six people and caused a building to collapse, a fire brigade spokesman said on Thursday.

The explosion at the Koksownia Przyjazn plant in Dabrowa Gornicza was reported to the fire brigade just before 1300 GMT, spokesman Stefan Flasza said.

Flasza said that one building at the site had completely collapsed while another had partially collapsed.

"At the moment there are 17 fire brigade units at the site," he said. "As a result of the incident six people were injured. They are mainly people who have been burnt."

He said two people were in serious condition.

Roman Branka, a spokesman for JSW's JSW KOKS unit, said a commission had been formed to investigate the cause of the blast.

In April a tremor shook JSW's Borynia-Zofiowka mine in southern Poland, just days after methane explosions killed five people in the nearby Pniowek coal mine, also owned by the company.

