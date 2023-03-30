US Markets

Six found dead in Akwesasne marsh near Quebec border - local police

March 30, 2023 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - An investigation is under way after six people were found dead in a marsh area in Akwesasne near the Quebec-U.S. border on Thursday, local authorities said.

The first body was found around 5:00 PM ET in a marsh situated in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) in Akwesasne during an aerial search by the Canadian Coast Guard, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said in a Facebook post.

Authorities are awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology examinations to determine the potential cause of the fatalities, the statement added.

