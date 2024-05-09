Six Flags (SIX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Six Flags (SIX) reported revenue of $133.29 million, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.91, compared to -$0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.23 million, representing a surprise of -1.43%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Six Flags performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Attendance : 1.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.62 million.

: 1.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.62 million. In-park spending per capita : $32.31 versus $32.25 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $32.31 versus $32.25 estimated by four analysts on average. Total guest spending per capita : $74.35 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.16.

: $74.35 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.16. Admissions spending per capita : $42.04 compared to the $43.95 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $42.04 compared to the $43.95 average estimate based on four analysts. Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations : $8.09 million versus $13.77 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $8.09 million versus $13.77 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Park food, Merchandise and Other : $54.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $52.72 million.

: $54.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $52.72 million. Revenue- Park Admissions: $70.80 million versus $70.07 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Six Flags have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

