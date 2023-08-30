Six Flags (SIX), Google Cloud Partner for New Virtual Assistant

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX collaborates with Google Cloud to elevate park visitors’ experiences and improve its business operations by using Google Cloud's Vertex AI Conversation.



Along with the Vertex AI Conversation, Six Flags will be leveraging Google Cloud's other advanced technologies and services to introduce a leading-edge virtual assistant powered by generative AI (gen AI). Furthermore, the company aims to deliver immersive and personalized customer experiences across its diverse park portfolios using Google Cloud's industry-leading capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), analytics, and infrastructure. The new launch, through the collaboration, will enhance the digital capabilities of Six Flags and help it to unearth new milestones within the amusement park sector.



Six Flags is optimistic about the collaboration and the launch of the new virtual assistant as it believes that this will enhance business operations across its diverse portfolio and redefine ways of serving its customers.



Shares of SIX have gained 2.3% on Aug 29, during the trading session. However, the stock declined 3.7% in the past month compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 9.2% decline.

Six Flags’ Focus on Enhancing Guest Experience

Six Flags primarily focuses on delivering industry-leading customer services through various strategic initiatives given the guest-centric nature of the sector. By elevating customer experiences, it can open various growth opportunities within the sector through increased guest attendance and spending per capita.



Six Flags is investing in various digital transformations to deliver seamless guest experience. During the second quarter of 2023, the company launched its revamped mobile application to help the guests personalize their day in the park. The company also left space for further upgrades in the application, which will be incorporated in late 2023, along with others in upcoming years.



In the quarter, it also introduced a new wrist band payment technology, SixPay, at various water parks for convenient money transactions for various services in the parks. The company plans to expand SixPay in all its water parks by the next season. Moreover, the company is developing speedy parking, which is a new automated service, at its toll plazas, as well as launching self-service digital kiosks at many of its park restaurants in the later part of 2023.



Along with various digital upgrades and inclusions, Six Flags has also installed various theme park attractions and enhancements during the second quarter of 2023, considering the multigenerational guest attendance patterns. For 2023 and the next couple of years, the company increased its capital expenditures expecting the introduction of new rides and other park upgrades.

