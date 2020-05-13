Six Flags Rolls Out a Reservation, Waitlist System to Promote Social Distancing

Theme park companies are taking extra measures to promote social distancing once their parks reopen. Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) announced on Wednesday that all its guests will need to check in through a reservation system that limits park entries by date and time. The move is aimed at minimizing the chance of viral outbreaks in a system built to entertain large numbers of guests. Peers like Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) have announced similar adjustments to the ticketing and park experiences.

"We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun," CEO Mike Spanos said in a press release. "However," he continued, "we want to do so in the safest possible manner."

Image source: Getty Images.

Six Flags said guests can join a waitlist if the time slot they preferred is already booked. Priority will be awarded to members of its various loyalty programs like Diamond and Diamond Elite.

The sign-up process will take between 5 and 7 minutes and includes a video that describes new social-distancing and sanitization procedures in the parks. But Six Flags is hoping that the inconvenience will be a small trade-off for operations that meet the latest safety guidelines from the CDC.

10 stocks we like better than Six Flags

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Six Flags wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cedar Fair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.