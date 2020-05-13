Markets
Six Flags Rolls Out a Reservation, Waitlist System to Promote Social Distancing

Contributor
Demitrios Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Theme park companies are taking extra measures to promote social distancing once their parks reopen. Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) announced on Wednesday that all its guests will need to check in through a reservation system that limits park entries by date and time. The move is aimed at minimizing the chance of viral outbreaks in a system built to entertain large numbers of guests. Peers like Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) have announced similar adjustments to the ticketing and park experiences.

"We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun," CEO Mike Spanos said in a press release. "However," he continued, "we want to do so in the safest possible manner."

A pink and red roller coaster surrounded by tropical vegetation

Image source: Getty Images.

Six Flags said guests can join a waitlist if the time slot they preferred is already booked. Priority will be awarded to members of its various loyalty programs like Diamond and Diamond Elite.

The sign-up process will take between 5 and 7 minutes and includes a video that describes new social-distancing and sanitization procedures in the parks. But Six Flags is hoping that the inconvenience will be a small trade-off for operations that meet the latest safety guidelines from the CDC.

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

