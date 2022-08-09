Six Flags Q2 Preview: Can Shares Go for a Ride?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has tumbled year-to-date as consumers reign in spending on non-essential items in the face of scorching-hot inflation. However, the sector has outperformed the general market by a fair margin over the last month, undoubtedly a positive.

Below is a table illustrating the sector’s performance over several timeframes compared to the S&P 500.



A company residing in the sector, Six Flags Entertainment SIX, is scheduled to release Q2 2022 results before market open on Thursday, August 11th.

Six Flags is an operator of theme, water, and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets.

In addition, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) with an overall VGM Score of a C. How does the entertainment giant shape up heading into the print? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

It’s been a brutal stretch for SIX shares in 2022, losing nearly 43% in value and coming nowhere near the general market’s performance. Sellers have remained in complete control.



Over the last month, however, bulls have launched their counterattack, with Six Flags shares gaining a stellar 20% and crushing the S&P 500’s 7.3% return.



In addition, the company sports attractive valuation levels, further bolstered by its Style Score of a B for Value.

SIX’s forward P/S ratio resides enticingly at 1.3X, well beneath its five-year median of 3.2X and representing a staggering 28% discount relative to its Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector.



Quarterly Estimates

Two analysts have lowered their earnings outlook for the quarter to be reported over the last 60 days, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate Trend decreasing marginally. However, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.02 reflects an inspiring 26% uptick in earnings year-over-year.



The company’s top-line is in exceptional health as well – Six Flags is projected to have generated $530 million in revenue throughout the quarter, penciling in a rock-solid 15% uptick from year-ago quarterly sales of $460 million.

Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

SIX has been on an impressive earnings streak, chaining together six consecutive bottom-line beats. Just in its latest quarter, the company recorded a notable 29% EPS beat.

The company’s top-line results have also been stellar; over its last ten quarterly prints, SIX has penciled in eight revenue beats. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Day-traders who prefer to play the long side should know that SIX shares have moved downwards four times following the company’s latest six quarterly reports.

Putting Everything Together

With the market rallying over the last month, SIX shares have soared but still reside deep in the red year-to-date. In addition, the company sports solid valuation levels relative to its sector.

Quarterly estimates indicate serious growth within the company’s top and bottom-lines, and the company has consistently reported quarterly results above expectations in the recent term.

Heading into the quarterly print, Six Flags Entertainment SIX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) with an Earnings ESP Score of -0.5%.

