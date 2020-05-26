Markets
SIX

Six Flags Promises a "New Normal" of Masks and Social Distancing When It Reopens Parks in June

Contributor
Demitrios Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

The theme park experience is going to look different for the foreseeable future. Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) announced today what management called "extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols" as part of a reopening plan that begins with its Frontier City park in Oklahoma on June 5.

Six Flags will require masks to be worn by all employees and visitors over the age of 2. Parks will be fitted with social distancing markers, and there will be dozens of layout changes ranging from redesigned buffet and salad bars to limited arcade game access.

"This 'new normal' will be very different," CEO Mike Spanos said in a press release, "but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment."

A pink and red roller coaster with the participants riding through an upside-down portion of the rack

Image source: Getty Images.

Six Flags and peers including Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) are aiming to satisfy demand for their parks as the peak summer season starts, while also minimizing the threat of spreading COVID-19. CDC guidance recommends protective measures like face masks in situations where social distancing of at least 6 feet can't be maintained at all times. Heeding those health guidelines will require major operating changes for a business like Six Flags, which entertained 33 million guests in fiscal 2019.

10 stocks we like better than Six Flags
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Six Flags wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Cedar Fair and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIX DIS FUN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular