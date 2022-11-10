Markets
Six Flags Entertainment Surges; H Partners To Up Stake In The Co.

November 10, 2022 — 10:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of theme park company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) are rising more than 13% Thursday morning at $21.82.

The company today said H Partners and Six Flags have decided to amend their existing Cooperation Agreement to permit H Partners to increase its beneficial ownership of Six Flags stock to 19.9%, from 14.9% in the original agreement.

Separately, Six Flags announced a profit of $115.83 million or $1.39 per share in the third quarter, lower than$157.24 million or $1.80 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Quarterly revenue also declined $504.83 million from $638.28 million last year. SIX has traded in the range of $16.83-$47.24 in the last 1 year.

