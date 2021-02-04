Six Flags Entertainment Stock Overvalued After 3x Rise?

Six Flags Entertainment stock (NYSE: SIX) has seen a spectacular rise of more than 3x from its March 2020 lows. However, we believe that the stock has now jumped too much and surpassed its near term potential. SIX’s stock has rallied from $10 in March 2020 to $34 at the end of January 2021, a rise of 240% as against the S&P 500 which increased 70% during the same time. The stock was able to beat the broader market over recent months as the gradual lifting of lockdowns led to expectations of the re-opening of the company’s amusement parks sooner than anticipated earlier. Also, expectations of more stimulus measures have improved sentiments. However, the recent spike in Covid positive cases and local restrictions not leading to full fledged operations of amusement parks despite lifting of lockdowns are factors that will delay recovery in the theme parks business. Despite the stock still being almost 50% below its 2017 level, it seems investors have gotten too enthusiastic about the stock over recent months and is not commensurate with the outlook for the company over the next one year. We believe that SIX stock will likely see a drop of around 10% in the near term. Our dashboard Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stock Has Lost 49% Between 2017-End And Now provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

The stock price decline during 2017-2019 was primarily driven by a 40% decline in the profitability of the company. The net income margin declined from 20% in 2017 to 12% in 2019, with the majority of the drop coming in 2019, more than offsetting the 9.5% rise in revenues between 2017-2019. Margins declined due to higher operating expenses related to operating and re-branding 5 new domestic parks. This led to a drop in EPS from $3.15 in 2017 to $2.12 in 2019.

Despite lower profits, the P/E multiple remained stable around 21x in 2017 and 2019. However, the multiple plunged in 2020 to below 5x in March, but has recovered since then and stands at 16x currently. The drop in multiple in 2020 was due to its amusement parks being shut since March 2020 following the lockdowns imposed. We believe that following the recovery over the last few months, the P/E multiple will see a modest drop as the financials in the coming quarters will still not be close to the pre-Crisis levels.

Outlook

The outbreak of coronavirus, the lock down of major cities, and economic slowdown adversely affected SIX’s theme parks business which virtually saw idle rides and empty properties due to a complete shutdown. This was reflected in the Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 results, where revenues declined by a large 96% and 80% y-o-y, mainly due to loss of attendance due to suspension of operations at theme and water parks from March 2020. This was, in fact, a huge blow to the company which earns 75% of its revenues in Q2 and Q3 of a year. Theme parks and merchandise & food (which in turn depends on footfalls at theme parks) makes up about 94% of the company’s revenues. Thus, the lockdown took a toll on almost the entire business of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. This compares unfavorably with rival Disney, as less than 40% of Disney’s revenue comes from parks and resorts.

Along with gradual lifting of lockdowns, what boosted the stock recently was the support the company received from its lenders. SIX’s lenders have extended a key leverage covenant waiver by a year to Q4 of 2021, with an additional covenant modification extended out to 2022. This suggests that the lenders are willing to work with the company during difficult times and allow Six Flags more time to recover from the impact of Covid-19. But the recent surge in Covid positive cases and discovery of a new virus variant is a concern for the company. Though introduction of vaccines have led to overall improvement in market sentiment, any further rise in the stock would likely be only after all its facilities open up and the footfalls go back to pre-Covid levels. However, complete operationalization of its facilities and crowd strength going back to pre-Covid levels is unlikely to happen anytime soon, suggesting that though 2021 might see y-o-y improvement in numbers, it will be nowhere close to pre-crisis levels. Any further recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. In the near term, we believe the stock has surpassed its fair value and will likely drop around 10%.

