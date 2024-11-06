Six Flags Entertainment reports Q3 revenue $1.35B, consensus $1.34B

Reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $558M. Attendance totaled 21M guests. In-park per capita spending was $61.27. “We delivered solid results in our first quarter as a combined company and are encouraged by the continued momentum we see in the business,” said Six Flags president and CEO Richard Zimmerman. “While extreme weather and other operating disruptions at critical points during the third quarter impacted our financial results, consumer demand for our parks remained strong during normalized operating conditions. The strength of our business and considerable demand for our parks was particularly evident over the past five weeks, when attendance was up more than one million visits compared to combined legacy Cedar Fair and legacy Six Flags attendance over the same period last year. Our Halloween and other special events continue to produce some of our biggest days of the year, demonstrating the differentiated and compelling family entertainment that our parks offer.”

