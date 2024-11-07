Six Flags Entertainment price target raised to $46 from $43 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) to $46 from $43 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following the Q3 report.

