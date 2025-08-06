Six Flags Entertainment President And CEO Richard Zimmerman To Step Down By 2025 End

(RTTNews) - Amusement-resort operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (FUN) announced Wednesday that Richard Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer and member of the Six Flags Board of Directors, will step down as the Company's president and CEO by the end of 2025.

To ensure leadership continuity and a smooth transition, Zimmerman will continue to serve as president and CEO until the Board has appointed a successor. He will also continue to serve as a director on the Company's Board.

The Six Flags Board of Directors has initiated a process to identify the Company's next CEO with the assistance of a leading global executive search firm, and both internal and external candidates will be considered.

Previously, Zimmerman has served as Cedar Fair's president and CEO since January 2018 and was elected as a board director in April 2019.

During his Cedar Fair tenure he accepted steadily increasing levels of responsibility since being named VP and general manager of Kings Dominion near Richmond, Virginia, in 1998.

Prior to becoming CEO for Cedar Fair, Zimmerman was Cedar Fair's president and chief operating officer from October 2016 to December 2017 and served as chief operating officer from October 2011 to October 2016.

Prior to that, he was appointed as executive vice president in November 2010 and as regional vice president in June 2007. He was vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion from 1998 to 2007.

Zimmerman is also a senior advisor for Velocity Capital Management and former director of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce and the Richmond Convention & Visitors Bureau.

