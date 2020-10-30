Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) just released its latest third-quarter report and things are not looking great. It definitely looks like a negative result overall with revenues falling 11% short of analyst estimates at US$126m. Statutory losses were US$1.37 per share, 36% bigger than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SIX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment are now predicting revenues of US$929.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 83% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 71% to US$1.21. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$997.2m and losses of US$1.01 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Six Flags Entertainment after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$23.36, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Six Flags Entertainment at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Six Flags Entertainment is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 83%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.4% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% per year. Not only are Six Flags Entertainment's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Six Flags Entertainment. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Six Flags Entertainment's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$23.36, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Six Flags Entertainment. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Six Flags Entertainment analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Six Flags Entertainment .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.