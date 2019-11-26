Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.95, the dividend yield is 7.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIX was $44.95, representing a -30.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.28 and a 10.4% increase over the 52 week low of $40.72.

SIX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV). SIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.07%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIX Dividend History page.

