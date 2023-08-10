Six Flags Entertainment Corp. Reports Fall In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.55 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $45.39 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $443.71 million from $435.42 million last year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $20.55 Mln. vs. $45.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $443.71 Mln vs. $435.42 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.