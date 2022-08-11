Six Flags Entertainment Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $45.39 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $70.52 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $435.42 million from $459.78 million last year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $45.39 Mln. vs. $70.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $435.42 Mln vs. $459.78 Mln last year.

