Six Flags Entertainment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FUN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Del) (Symbol: FUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.70, changing hands as high as $19.88 per share. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Del) shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.51 per share, with $38.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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