Six Flags Climbs 11% On Reports That Activist Investor Urged To Sell Real Estate Entities

(RTTNews) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade upon reports that Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired 3 percent of the Six Flags shares. Wall Street Journal reported that the activist investor is urging the company to sell or spin-off real estate entities.

Currently, shares are at $23.20, up 10.95 percent from the previous close of $20.92 on a volume of 695,960.

