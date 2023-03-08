Six Flags and Equinox Gold have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 8, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Six Flags SIX as the Bull of the Day and Equinox Gold EQX as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Pfizer PFE, GSK GSK and Moderna MRNA.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Long gone is the stigma of COVID. Folks are coming out from under their masks, and enjoying the pleasures of yesteryear. That means hotel stays, airfare, and theme parks. That plays right into today’s Bull of the Day. Today’s Bull is a stock that benefits from the thrill-seekers out there. With a great positive earnings trend to boot. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Six Flags.

Six Flags is a theme park and water park company that operates 27 locations in North America, including the United States, C anada, and Mexico. The company was founded in Texas in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Six Flags parks offer a variety of rides, attractions, and entertainment for all ages. Some of their most popular roller coasters include the Superman: Ride of Steel, Goliath, and Kingda Ka, which is currently the world's tallest roller coaster. In addition to rides, Six Flags parks also offer live shows, games, food and beverage options, and merchandise.

Six Flags is known for its seasonal events and holiday celebrations, such as Fright Fest during Halloween and Holiday in the Park during the winter holidays. The company also offers season passes, memberships, and special events for groups and parties.

Six Flags is one of the largest amusement park companies in the world and continues to expand its offerings and locations. The company has a strong commitment to safety and customer satisfaction, and is dedicated to providing an enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Six Flags in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry which ranks in the Top 24% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the favorable rank is that over the last week alone, six analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year while four have followed suit for next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.92 to $2.04 while next year’s number is up from $2.27 to $2.42.

There are plenty of arguments that the gold bugs make for not only the price of gold, but also companies that mine gold. The problem now is that interest rates are moving against gold. That means, there is more pressure being put on the precious metal than ever before. That is causing the earnings trends in these stocks to move in the wrong direction, to the downside. One such stock is today’s Bear of the Day. I’m talking about Equinox Gold.

Equinox Gold is a Canadian-based gold mining company that operates gold mines in North and South America. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Equinox Gold's portfolio of mining projects includes the Aurizona gold mine in Brazil, the Castle Mountain gold mine in California, the Mesquite gold mine in California, the Mercedes gold mine in Mexico, and the Greenstone gold mine project in Ontario. The company also has exploration projects in the United States, Brazil, and Ecuador.

Equinox Gold focuses on sustainable and responsible mining practices, with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility. The company works closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that its mining operations have a positive impact on the surrounding areas.

In addition to gold mining, Equinox Gold is also involved in the acquisition and development of other mining projects. The company has a strong financial position and a team of experienced mining professionals, which allows it to pursue new opportunities and expand its operations.

EQX is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The reason for the unfavorable rank is that analysts have been cutting their estimates for the current year and next year. Over the last 60 days alone, the current year Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has gone from 12 cents to a five cent loss, while next year’s number is off from 44 cents to 11 cents.

Additional content:

Which Big Pharma Corp Will Clear First RSV Jab?

Last week, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), on separate days, recommended approving Pfizer’s and GSK’s respective respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

Both companies seek FDA approval for the use of their respective vaccines to prevent lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in older adults (aged 60 years and above). With the FDA grants priority review to the regulatory filings for both vaccines, a final decision on both vaccines is expected in May 2023.

While the VRBPAC voted 7-4 on both the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine, the GSK vaccine secured a unanimous recommendation from the VRBPAC on effectiveness and 10 to 2 on safety.

The VRBPAC decisions are based on data from pivotal studies which evaluated these vaccines. The data supporting GSK’s vaccine showed overall vaccine efficacy of 82.6% against RSV-LRTD, while the Pfizer vaccine achieved vaccine efficacy of 85.7% against RSV-LRTD, as defined by three or more symptoms of the disease.

The FDA takes the decision of its advisory committees into consideration but is not bound to follow them.If approved, either Pfizer’s or GSK’s vaccine will be the first approved RSV vaccine in the United States.

Apart from Pfizer and GSK, Moderna is also evaluating its own RSV vaccine candidate. Earlier this year, Moderna announced that the FDA had granted breakthrough therapy designation to mRNA-1345, its own RSV vaccine candidate, to prevent RSV-LRTD in older adults. The decision was based on data from a late-stage study wherein participants who were administered the vaccine achieved more than 80% efficacy against RSV-LRTD. Based on these results, Moderna plans to submit for regulatory approval of mRNA-1345 in first-half 2023.

Pfizer and Moderna are also evaluating their vaccine for use in other patient populations. Last month, Pfizer announced that the FDA had accepted the regulatory filing to seek expanded use of its RSV vaccine to prevent LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth up to six months of age by actively immunizing pregnant individuals. A decision is expected later this year in August.

Moderna is evaluating mRNA-1345 in an early-stage study in pediatric populations.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved vaccines against RSV infections. Older adults are at maximum risk of getting RSV disease. The LRTD-RSV disease causes a high morbidity and mortality rate in older adults and young kids.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.