Six dead after earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Nepal - ANI

Nov 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, the country's seismological centre said, with media reporting six people had been killed.

Reuters partner ANI reported that the six people were found dead after a house collapsed from the quake in Doti district of Nepal.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6.

The quake was centred about 158 km (98 miles) northeast of Pilibhit, a city in the neighbouring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and occurred at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.

Media reports after the quake showed that tremors were also felt in India's capital, New Delhi, and surrounding areas.

India's National Center for Seismology marked the quake at a magnitude of 6.3.

