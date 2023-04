JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - Six people died and 64 others were missing after a boat sank on Democratic Republic of Congo's Lake Kivu early on Monday, Mamboleo Mustapha, a local official said.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.