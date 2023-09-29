News & Insights

Six dead, 15 trapped underground in Zimbabwe mine accident - state TV

September 29, 2023 — 04:39 pm EDT

HARARE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Six miners died after a ground collapse at Zimbabwe's Bay Horse mine in Chegutu, 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of the capital Harare, state television reported on Friday.

ZBC TV said six bodies had been retrieved from the mine by Friday night, while another 15 miners were still trapped underground and rescue efforts were underway.

The mine collapsed around 0800 GMT on Friday, trapping 34 miners underground. Although 13 miners managed to escape, 21 had remained trapped underground, ZBC reported.

