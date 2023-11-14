SIX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.71, changing hands as high as $24.76 per share. Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.29 per share, with $31.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.66.

