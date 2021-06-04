Six consolidates Swiss, Spanish exchange platforms after BME acquisition

Swiss exchange company SIX on Friday said it was consolidating Swiss and Spanish exchange platforms, as it seeks to boost performance following its 2.57 billion euro ($3.11 billion) takeover of Spanish rival BME last year. [nL8N2DO3MH]

"SIX will migrate BME's current trading platform to a version of its existing platform, thus establishing the future trading platform technology set-up for both companies," the Swiss company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

