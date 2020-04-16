SIX Consolidates Index Business with Nasdaq Index Calculator

Since SIX Financial Information, a subsidiary of SIX Group, successfully went live with the Nasdaq Index Calculator (NIC), SIX has added two new families of indices to the platform so far this year and has retired its legacy system.

The Zurich-based market infrastructure company switched to the NIC on Nov. 25, 2019. The NIC is a Nasdaq Financial Framework business application that provides marketplaces an easy-to-operate, in-house index calculation platform, enabling them to compute, operate and administer their own multi-currency indexes in different asset classes. The SIX instance of the platform calculates 1,465 indices daily, including a mixture of real-time and end-of-day indices that cover equities, bonds and structured products.

The indices are attractive benchmarks for the Swiss market and are used both as underlyings for index-based products, such as ETFs, fund solutions and structured products, and as benchmarks for portfolio management, both subscription services offered by SIX.

SIX’s implementation of NIC coincided with a new all-time high for its main blue-chip index, the Swiss Market Index (SMI). A few weeks later, on Jan. 3, two additional families of indices, VSMI – the volatility index for SMI – and the SMI Risk Control indices, whose calculation had been previously conducted by a third party, went live on NIC. The platform copes well with the increased volumes due to the higher trading activity and volatility.

“We are happy to have consolidated all major Swiss indices on a single platform, and our indices are running on a hardware that is supported for the years to come. Today, we are again in a position to provide new indices to our customers,” said Dr. Christian Bahr, Head of Index Services at SIX.

In going live with NIC, SIX and Nasdaq continue a 15-year-long partnership. During this time, Nasdaq’s Market Technology business has provided the core trading technology for the SIX Swiss Exchange along with market surveillance technology. In addition, Nasdaq is in the midst of developing a new clearing platform for x-clear and a matching engine to integrate with R3’s Corda at the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX).

“The Nasdaq Index Calculator will enable SIX to consolidate their index businesses and to act as the platform for rapid growth of the business,” said Andy Green, Regional Manager, EMEA, Market Technology at Nasdaq.