Six companies place lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Six companies have placed the lowest offers for a buy tender by Pakistan LNG for nine liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to be delivered in July and August, according to a document posted on the company website.

Vitol placed the lowest offer for three cargoes, while Qatar Petroleum Trading placed the lowest offer for two cargoes, according to the document.

Trafigura, ENI, BP Singapore and DXT Commodities placed the lowest offers for the other four cargoes.

The lowest prices offered ranged from $10.2937 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to $11.7747 per mmBtu for the cargoes to be delivered in July, and $10.51 to $10.8312 for the cargoes to be delivered in August.

Other companies which participated in the tender are Total Gas & Power, POSCO International and PetroChina International.

Pakistan LNG was seeking nine cargoes of 140,000 cubic metres each for delivery over July 8-9, July 12-13, July 17-18, July 28-29, Aug. 2-3, Aug. 7-8, Aug. 12-13, Aug. 17-18 and Aug. 27-28.

The tender closed on June 2 and is valid until June 4.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

