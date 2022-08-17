Six companies participating in Jordan barley tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Six companies are believed to be participating in a barley import tender being held by Jordan's state grain buyer on Wednesday, European traders said.

Jordan is seeking 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

