Six companies participating in Jordan barley tender, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Six companies are believed to be participating in a barley import tender being held by Jordan's state grain buyer on Wednesday, European traders said.

Jordan is seeking 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in the tender.

