SIVB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $621.55, changing hands as low as $592.05 per share. SVB Financial Group shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIVB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIVB's low point in its 52 week range is $435.7719 per share, with $763.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $603.70. The SIVB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

