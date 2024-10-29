SIV Capital Reports Positive Cash Flow for Q3

SIV Capital Limited (AU:SIV) has released an update.

SIV Capital Limited reported a positive cash flow from operating activities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by receipts from customers and a significant insurance claim. Despite facing overhead and legal costs, the company managed to maintain a net cash inflow of $432,000, showcasing its financial resilience. No significant investing or financing cash flow activities were reported during this period.

For further insights into AU:SIV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.