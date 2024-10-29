News & Insights

SIV Capital Reports Positive Cash Flow for Q3

October 29, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

SIV Capital Limited (AU:SIV) has released an update.

SIV Capital Limited reported a positive cash flow from operating activities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by receipts from customers and a significant insurance claim. Despite facing overhead and legal costs, the company managed to maintain a net cash inflow of $432,000, showcasing its financial resilience. No significant investing or financing cash flow activities were reported during this period.

