News & Insights

Situation stable at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after dam collapse - Kyiv

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

June 08, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - The situation is stable and under control at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station and dam, Ukraine's nuclear energy company said on Thursday.

Energoatom said in a statement that "the situation remains stable and under control" and that the level of water in cooling ponds was 16.6 metres (54.5 ft), which it said was "quite enough to meet the needs of the station."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((timothy.heritage@thomsonreuters.com; +442501122; Reuters Messaging: timothy.heritage.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.