MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - The situation is "calm" after an earthquake was felt Wednesday night in Mexico City, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter.

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook Mexico City, according to the National Seismological Service.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Isabel Woodford)

