Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

Amid last year's difficult market, you may not have put all of your investable money to work -- in which case, you might have cash sitting on the sidelines. This would be the perfect time to deploy it. Some stocks already have momentum and could climb higher, so you could benefit from near-term and long-term gains. Elsewhere, there are quality players that just haven't yet taken off -- stocks you can scoop up at bargain levels now and possibly win from down the road.

The market is ripe with both sorts of stocks. But right now, let's focus on two: a healthcare player that is set for a new phase of growth, and a top dividend payer in the food and beverage space with brand strength that should keep its earnings steadily climbing.

The case for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leader in cystic fibrosis treatments. And this leadership has brought it billions of dollars in annual earnings. The company has the portfolio and pipeline to maintain its position at least through the late 2030s. This already sounds good -- but things are about to get even better.

That's because Vertex has been working to expand beyond cystic fibrosis, and progress is looking good. The company expects regulatory decisions on exa-cel, its gene-editing candidate for two blood disorders, in December and in March. Exa-cel, a one-time treatment that aims to provide a functional cure for both beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, could reach blockbuster status. And Vertex, according to its deal with partner CRISPR Therapeutics, will take the lion's share of profits.

Vertex also is progressing nicely with its candidates for two areas with a lot of need: pain management and type 1 diabetes. The company's non-opioid pain candidate could earn significant market share as healthcare providers seek alternatives to opioids. The company expects to complete pivotal trials of that drug by early next year. As for type 1 diabetes, Vertex has three programs in the works with the goal of finding a functional cure. The most advanced is in a phase 1/2 study, and results so far have been promising.

Today, Vertex shares trade for 26 times trailing 12-month earnings -- even as the stock has climbed to near a record high. Its valuation looks reasonable as Vertex's revenue continues to advance. And its pipeline programs could drive it significantly higher over time. So now is a good time to get in on this rising star.

The case for Coca-Cola

This year's rally has left behind a name that we all know very well. I'm talking about Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Shares of the world's biggest non-alcoholic beverage maker have slipped by about 6% since the start of the year.

Why the decline? There wasn't any company-specific bad news weighing on Coca-Cola. Instead, it's likely that investors have been more interested in snapping up shares of the growth stocks that struggled last year -- and holding on as they recover. That has left Coca-Cola on the sidelines. But that offers us a great opportunity to get in on this solid company.

In spite of the recent macroeconomic headwinds, Coca-Cola has been able to raise prices and still grow revenues. This is where the brand strength comes in. The company sells its famous eponymous beverage. But it also sells a bunch of other names you may reach for in the supermarket, like Dasani water and Minute Maid juices.

In the most recent quarter, Coca-Cola reported growth in global unit case volume, revenue, and earnings per share.

You also may like Coca-Cola for its status as a top income stock. The company has earned a place on the famous list of Dividend Kings -- companies that have boosted their payouts annually for at least 50 consecutive years. Those companies all view rewarding their shareholders as important, and having achieved that coveted status, it's likely they'll continue along the path that allows them to keep it. And Coca-Cola, with its $9 billion in free cash flow, has the resources to keep increasing its dividend payouts.

Coca-Cola's price-to-earnings ratio hasn't changed greatly over the past few years. But it has come down to about 26 from more than 30 a couple of years ago. And considering the company's steady earnings potential and dividend growth, today's price looks like a steal.

