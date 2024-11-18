News & Insights

Sitoy Group Announces Board of Directors and Committees

November 18, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Sitoy Group Holdings Limited (HK:1023) has released an update.

Sitoy Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes key figures like Chairman Yeung Michael Wah Keung and CEO Yeung Wo Fai. The board features both executive and independent non-executive directors and oversees several committees, including audit, remuneration, nomination, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) committees. This strategic leadership structure aims to enhance corporate governance and drive the company’s growth.

