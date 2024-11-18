News & Insights

Sitoy Group Announces AGM Outcomes and Leadership Changes

November 18, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Sitoy Group Holdings Limited (HK:1023) has released an update.

Sitoy Group Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting, including the retirement of key directors and subsequent changes in board committee leadership. This includes Dr. Lau Kin Shing, Charles and Mr. Lung Hung Cheuk stepping down, with Ms. Lee Pao Yue taking over as chairman of the remuneration committee. Investors might find these changes significant for the company’s strategic direction and governance.

