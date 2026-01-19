Sitowise Appoints Mikko Korhonen As First CTO

(RTTNews) - Sitowise Group Oyj (1FT.F, SITOWS.HE), a provider of buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions, on Monday said it has appointed Mikko Korhonen as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, effective March 1.

Korhonen joins the company from Sofigate, where he served as CIO and Head of IT.

The appointment marks Sitowise's first CTO role, replacing CIO Turo Tinkanen, who announced in October that he will step down.

The company said the move is aimed at strengthening the use of technology, automation and AI in engineering, consulting and project work.

On Friday, Sitowise closed trading 3.69% lesser at EUR 2.3500 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.