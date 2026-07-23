Is SITM Stock a Buy Now or Too Expensive After Its Big Run?

SiTime SITM has become a harder stock to judge after its sharp rally. The business is delivering exceptional growth, higher margins and stronger exposure to AI infrastructure.



The question is whether investors are still being paid enough for the risk, given how much optimism is already reflected in the stock.

SITM Growth is Hard to Ignore

SiTime’s operating momentum remains powerful. Revenues grew 61.1% in 2025, driven by stronger demand across precision timing applications and a larger role in communications, enterprise and datacenter markets.



The acceleration continued in the first quarter of 2026. Revenues rose 88.3% year over year to $113.6 million, while non-GAAP earnings increased to $1.44 per share. SITM guided second-quarter revenues to $140-$150 million and non-GAAP earnings between $1.85 per share and $2.00 per share.

SiTime Margins Support the Bull Thesis

The margin profile gives bulls a stronger argument than revenue growth alone. First-quarter 2026 gross margin reached 64.5%, while non-GAAP operating margin rose to 28%.



The second-quarter outlook also points to continued leverage, with management expecting gross margin of about 65% and operating margin of roughly 30%. Higher-value AI and datacenter products, better scale and cost gains are helping the company move closer to its long-term profitability targets.

Why SITM's Valuation Looks Demanding

The caution is valuation. SITM trades at 22.69X forward 12-month sales, far above the Zacks sub-industry’s 8.31X, the broader sector’s 6.71X and the S&P 500’s 4.97X. A Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation.

SITM Stock’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is facing stiff competition from the likes of Texas Instruments TXN, Microchip MCHP and Analog Devices ADI, shares of which are trading at P/S of 12.14X, 7.05X and 11.81X, respectively.



Year to date (YTD), shares of Texas Instruments, Microchip and Analog Devices have returned 64.4%, 26.3% and 38.7%, respectively.

SITM Stock’s Price Performance



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SiTime Execution Risk is Rising With Scale

Rapid growth does not remove execution risk. The completed acquisition of Renesas’ timing business expands SiTime’s clocking portfolio and customer base, but it also adds integration demands and operational complexity.



The deal is expected to help accelerate the company’s path toward $1 billion in revenues. Still, larger scale brings less room for missteps, especially if organic AI demand cools or customer demand becomes less predictable.



Margin risk also deserves attention. SiTime’s higher-value AI and datacenter mix is helping profitability now, but gross margins could moderate later in 2026 if consumer revenues become a larger part of the mix.

Conclusion

SITM remains a high-quality growth story, but the stock is no longer an easy valuation call. Strong revenue growth, expanding margins and AI infrastructure exposure support the bull case, while a premium sales multiple and acquisition-related execution risk argue for balance.



SITM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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SiTime Corporation (SITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.