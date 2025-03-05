$SITM stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SITM stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,063,622 of trading volume.

$SITM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SITM:

$SITM insiders have traded $SITM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJESH VASHIST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $6,512,400 .

. LIONEL BONNOT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,486 shares for an estimated $2,308,472 .

. PIYUSH B SEVALIA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,574 shares for an estimated $2,003,054 .

. FARIBORZ ASSADERAGHI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 9,017 shares for an estimated $1,799,140 .

. KATHERINE SCHUELKE sold 6,933 shares for an estimated $1,579,684

VINCENT P PANGRAZIO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,974 shares for an estimated $1,424,430 .

. TORSTEN KREINDL sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,325,160

ELIZABETH A. HOWE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $878,120 .

. SAMSHEER AHAMAD (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $690,920

RAMAN CHITKARA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $637,500.

$SITM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $SITM stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SITM Government Contracts

We have seen $1,965,219 of award payments to $SITM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

