SITM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $199.79, changing hands as high as $200.00 per share. SiTime Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITM's low point in its 52 week range is $75.81 per share, with $341.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.89.

