SITM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.90, changing hands as low as $114.55 per share. SiTime Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITM's low point in its 52 week range is $81.0919 per share, with $142.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.87.

