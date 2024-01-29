SITM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.90, changing hands as low as $114.55 per share. SiTime Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SITM's low point in its 52 week range is $81.0919 per share, with $142.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.87.
Also see: NGAB YTD Return
LVB Videos
ETFs Holding SM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.