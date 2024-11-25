Sitka Gold’s Yukon Drilling Yields Promising Results

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSE:SIG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sitka Gold Corp. has announced promising assay results from its first diamond drill hole at the Rhosgobel intrusion in Yukon, revealing significant gold mineralization. The drilling suggests the potential for Rhosgobel to host a substantial multi-million ounce gold deposit, as gold was discovered from surface to a depth of at least 300 meters. This development could spark interest among investors looking for lucrative opportunities in the gold mining sector.

For further insights into TSE:SIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.