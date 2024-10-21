News & Insights

Sitka Gold Unveils Promising Yukon Drilling Results

October 21, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSE:SIG) has released an update.

Sitka Gold Corp. has announced promising assay results from its recent drilling campaign at the RC Gold Project in Yukon, revealing significant gold mineralization including a remarkable 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold from surface. The findings, which show increasing grades at depth, expand the Blackjack gold mineralization by 200 metres below previous drills.

