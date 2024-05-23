News & Insights

Sitka Gold Uncovers Extended High-Grade Gold Zones

May 23, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSE:SIG) has released an update.

Sitka Gold Corp. reports promising results from their latest drill at the RC Gold Project in Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt, with drill hole ‘Hole 58’ revealing significant gold intersections including stretches of high-grade gold. The discovery extends the known gold mineralization 200 meters down dip from the existing Blackjack Gold Deposit, indicating the potential for a larger resource base.

