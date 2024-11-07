Sitka Gold Raises $5 Million for Expansion

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSE:SIG) has released an update.
Sitka Gold Corp. has successfully closed a $5 million private placement, which will bolster its treasury to over $15 million, enabling expanded drilling at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon Territory. The funds will be used for exploration and development programs, with securities subject to a hold period until March 8, 2025.
